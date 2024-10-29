e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $223.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.89. 955,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

