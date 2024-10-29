eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. eCash has a market capitalization of $703.81 million and approximately $27.31 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,512.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.13 or 0.00535747 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00072637 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,776,998,422,584 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

