Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 303 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 303 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $24,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $80.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEGA. William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,968,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after buying an additional 283,508 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

