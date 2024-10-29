Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.83-4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5-7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.02 EPS.
Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of EA stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.58. 2,655,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $119.92 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.76.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EA
Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts
In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock worth $3,287,735. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electronic Arts
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.