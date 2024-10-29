Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.83-4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5-7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.02 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.58. 2,655,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $119.92 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.76.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock worth $3,287,735. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

