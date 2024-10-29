Ellington Credit (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 25th

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Ellington Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 81.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.