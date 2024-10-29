Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises about 3.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,241,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EHC traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.35. 1,076,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,770. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.35%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

