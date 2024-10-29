Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Barclays

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

EHC opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 1,176.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after buying an additional 814,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2,302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 578,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 614.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,637,000 after purchasing an additional 464,897 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,356,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

