ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 24.63% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

