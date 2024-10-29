Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enhabit Stock Up 1.2 %

EHAB opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $358.25 million, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 5,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at $631,804.77. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enhabit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Enhabit by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enhabit by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

