Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,200 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 548,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ennis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ennis stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 115,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,629. Ennis has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $535.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ennis by 84.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,207 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

