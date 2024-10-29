Enpro (NPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Enpro has set its FY24 guidance at $7.00-7.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.000-7.600 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enpro to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day moving average of $153.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.40. Enpro has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $176.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,636.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

