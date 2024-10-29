Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Entegris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Entegris Trading Up 0.9 %

ENTG stock opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. Entegris has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $147.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

