Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 million. On average, analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $718.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.40. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at $222,513.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

