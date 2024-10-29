Ethena Staked USDe Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $6.52 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,938.06 or 0.98715839 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,593.31 or 0.98242766 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,519,845,416 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,516,223,629.0835779. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.11185685 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $13,649,618.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

