Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -1,059.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.07.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

