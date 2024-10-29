Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVLV. TD Cowen lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Capmk lowered Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after buying an additional 407,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

