Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Strong Sell”

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVLV. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.