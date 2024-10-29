Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

EVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities cut Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.25. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 407,396 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 5,061,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 545,492 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 737,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 527,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

