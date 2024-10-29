F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-$725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.94 million. F5 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.040-14.310 EPS.

F5 Trading Up 14.3 %

FFIV opened at $249.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.60.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F5

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $1,334,698. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.