Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 8,271 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

