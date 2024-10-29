Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,651 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $156,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. 3,158,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,682. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

