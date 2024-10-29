Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10.31 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.61. The company had a trading volume of 238,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,410. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.05 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

