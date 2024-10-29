Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $17.38 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.42. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $195.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

