Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $22.24 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.76. 583,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.91. The firm has a market cap of $189.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

