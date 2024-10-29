Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,441. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.53 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

