Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 883,817 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

