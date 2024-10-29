Financial Analysis: Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) vs. Its Rivals

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Clover Leaf Capital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -127.28% -53.48% -22.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.60 billion $106.31 million 21.90

Clover Leaf Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clover Leaf Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Clover Leaf Capital Competitors 243 1002 2099 64 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Clover Leaf Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clover Leaf Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital peers beat Clover Leaf Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

