First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

First Merchants Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRMEP opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

