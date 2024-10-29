First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Up 14.2% in October

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $411,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,624. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.