First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after buying an additional 190,799 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,928 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS remained flat at $90.26 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

