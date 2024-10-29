First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,530 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 551,897 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,546,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,706,000 after purchasing an additional 530,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 482,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after buying an additional 327,579 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.