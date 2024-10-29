First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.