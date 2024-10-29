First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Lifted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000.

FMB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. 17,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $52.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

