First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $437.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

