First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $37.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 2 Stocks That Crushed Short Sellers With Impressive Gains
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Global Semiconductor Stocks Set to Benefit From China’s EV Boom
- What is a support level?
- Inflation Trades Gain Momentum: What Investors Should Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.