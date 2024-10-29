Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.
Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $650.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.42. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.79.
Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
