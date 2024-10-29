Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $650.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.42. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.