Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$2.06. The business had revenue of C$29.05 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

