Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Ford Motor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of F traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,013,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,717,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

