Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fortitude Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 551,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,392,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 277,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 606.5% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 169,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 145,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

