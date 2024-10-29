Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1,637.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,374.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,948 shares of company stock worth $11,910,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.64. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

