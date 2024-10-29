Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases 523 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

UPS opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

