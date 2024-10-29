Fortitude Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 110.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 676,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,436,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 84,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Target by 9.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

