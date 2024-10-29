Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,347.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.37. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.