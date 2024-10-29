Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of FELE traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.01. 37,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,566. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.22. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $575,429.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,637.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

