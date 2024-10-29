Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Short Interest Update

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 255,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:VINE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 342,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,421. Fresh Vine Wine has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.25.
Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative return on equity of 6,301.44% and a negative net margin of 498.73%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
About Fresh Vine Wine
Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.
