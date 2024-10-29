FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FVR opened at $19.14 on Monday. FrontView REIT has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

In other news, CEO Stephen Preston acquired 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,339.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,640 shares in the company, valued at $68,213.60. The trade was a 3,500.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FrontView REIT news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 336,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $6,160,026.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,875,659.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Preston acquired 3,540 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $66,339.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,213.60. The trade was a 3,500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

