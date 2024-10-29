Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fuchs Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Fuchs has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

Get Fuchs alerts:

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Fuchs had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuchs will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.