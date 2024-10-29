FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CWBC Issued By DA Davidson

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Community West Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Community West Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community West Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CWBC. StockNews.com downgraded Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community West Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $353.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the third quarter worth $132,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Community West Bancshares

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $31,960.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,340.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.