Gartner (IT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gartner Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $514.81 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 1-year low of $324.98 and a 1-year high of $535.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Gartner
In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
