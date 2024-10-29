Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,047,000 after acquiring an additional 259,417 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 288,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NULV stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

